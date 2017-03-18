Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

March 13

Elliot Salzman has joined the LoanLogics, a loan quality management and performance analytics company, as Chief Credit Officer. In his new role, Salzman will be responsible for enhancing and overseeing the credit policy functions of the LoanLogics LoanHD platform to deliver a more comprehensive approach to ensuring loan quality.

“Very few people in our industry share Elliot’s level of credit expertise or his ability to get things done. He is the best of the best,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of LoanLogics, in a statement. “With a background in overseeing underwriting standards for multiple organizations, including Fannie Mae, we expect Elliot to positively influence the effectiveness of our solutions and play a major role in our future success.”

March 14

Don McInnes has joined Ask Doss as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). An acronym whose name means Digital On-demand Software Systems, DOSS is a Technology Company that focuses on building innovative tools for the housing and real estate domains. According to a press release, McInnes is a San Francisco native and University of California at Berkley graduate, Don McInnes joins DOSS coming off a successful stint as a Watson Platform Owner at Autodesk. He has worked in High-Tech since 1993. Mr. McInnes has deep and rich experience with natural language processing, digital virtual agents and chatbots.

Dan Fasulo, a 15-year real estate professional in New York City, has joined real estate accelerator MetaProp NYC as Research Executive in Residence (REIR).

“Although we’ve known each other for years, we are thrilled that Dan is now spending more time in the

MetaProp NYC family,” said Aaron Block, MetaProp NYC Founding Partner and Managing Director, in a statement. “Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and insights from his extensive experience in real estate research and entrepreneurship. He will work hand-in-hand with our operating businesses, portfolio companies and global partners.”