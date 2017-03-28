Here's something that doesn't happen every day: One of the largest local Realtor associations in Texas will hold an emergency meeting next week to vote on whether two of their officers should be removed from the board of directors.On April 5, members of the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) will decide whether to comply with a petition asking for the ouster of SABOR Chair Michele Bunting Ross and Chair-Elect Yvette Allen three months into their one-year terms.Screen shot of email sent to SABOR membership on March 21, 2017The meeting has caused at least one distressed SABOR member to seek help from the National Association of Realtors. The vote also comes as SABOR and the Austin Board of Realtors are exploring merging their MLSs and may impact merger talks, Bunting Ross told Inman. Petition and accusations Yvette AllenThe petition was created by members of the SABOR board of directors and received signatures from 11 of the 19 directors -- above the 51 percent thr...