Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown, in chronological order.

This week’s new hires

Monday, April 17

Relola, provider of real estate technology solutions and services, hired some fresh marketing leadership in anticipation of rapid growth.

Molly McKinley will leverage her public relations and integrated marketing know-how to help the company build on early interest as well as create meaningful communications with both customers and the industry at large.

“Molly McKinley’s talent as a marketer is exemplary and her style harmonizes perfectly with the voice of the Relola brand”, said Heather Jackson Sittig, chief executive officer of Relola. “She will be instrumental in increasing awareness and engagement for our specialized products, which empower real estate professionals to leverage their expert knowledge. I am delighted Molly has decided to join our team and look forward to watching her work her magic.”

Tuesday, April 18

Jonathan Smoke, who served as Move Inc.-owed realtor.com’s chief economist for nearly three years, has left the company for a position of the same title in the automotive industry.

He was the real estate portal’s first person to hold that title.

As for his replacement, “there’s an active search underway for a chief economist,” realtor.com said in response to Inman’s request for comment.

“I’ve spent my career working with data to improve the understanding of market trends and how demand and supply come together in purchases that represent the largest investments most consumers make,” Smoke said in a statement. “I will help the company lead the industry with data-driven insights into what is happening and what the future holds.

Wednesday, April 19

NRT LLC, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, announced that Duff Rubin has been named president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic. In this position, Rubin oversees the daily operations of the company’s 30 real estate offices and more than 2,100 affiliated agents.

“Duff Rubin brings a wealth of knowledge and a solid track record of growing operations,” said Kate Rossi, executive vice president of NRT LLC, Eastern Region. “He is a consummate professional who has built an exceptional reputation as an agent-centric and respected leader who has thorough insight into various market segments. Having already worked closely with the Mid-Atlantic company so successfully, I am confident that Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Mid-Atlantic will continue to prosper under Duff’s leadership.”

Thursday, April 19

John Davis is now the sole CEO of Keller Williams, while former Co-CEO Chris Heller is moving out of the executive suite, the franchise announced this week. Heller will remain in connection with KW as an operating partner, a regional owner and an advocate for Keller Williams agents.

This isn’t the first executive shift to take place at the top of KW with these two leaders. Before the co-CEO announcement, in February 2015, Gary Keller announced onstage at Family Reunion that Heller would assume the role of CEO with Davis as president.

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.