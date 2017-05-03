Calling all entrepreneurs and startup founders!

Have a solution to solve a major problem in the industry? In the midst of bootstrapping your company vision now?

Want to connect with others in the startup realm who are working relentlessly to get their products shipped or have already navigated the tricky waters of fundraising?

Whether you are an agent dipping your toes in the startup world, a developer with a track record of great ideas and products to back it up, an entrepreneur at heart, or a successful startup founder that has raised capital and is looking ahead to the next step, the Startup Intensive Track at Inman Connect San Francisco on Wednesday, August 8 is for you.

The Startup Intensive track — which is included as part of your Inman Connect conference ticket — is designed by successful entrepreneurs with proven startup chops and expertise in the technology, investing and venture capital worlds.

Drawing on knowledge from the local Silicon Valley tech scene, these highly targeted sessions will enlighten, inspire and re-energize those currently working in or looking to join the startup space.

The topics that matter the most to startup founders and entrepreneurs will be discussed, debated and unpacked to give you actionable takeaways you can apply now.

Sessions will include:

Cognitive Overhead, Why Your Product Isn’t As Simple As You Think

The Biggest Mistakes Every Startup Makes and How to Avoid Them

$0 to $10M: The Secrets to Scaling

An Insider’s Guide to Silicon Valley and Other Sources of $$$

What do the VCs Look For?

How I Attacked RE Tech Space and Won

Crafting the Perfect Pitch. Is it a deck, a Product Show off or You Acting Fabulous?

…And Who is Going to Buy This Product? How to Define and Go After Your Market

Getting Started: Reaching Early Adopters and Influencers

The Exit State of Mind: When to Fold, When to Sell and When to Give up

How to Build an Engineering Culture

The day will open with a keynote from David Lieb, Product Lead of Google Photos and former co-founder of Bump, the popular app that let users bump their phones together and exchange contact information. Bump was acquired by Google in 2013.

Well known names from venture capital, like Rich Boyle of Caanan Partners, Constance Freedman of Moderne Ventures, Dave Garland of Second City Ventures and Angel Investor John Helm are just a few of the speakers who will divulge their secrets during panels and one-on-one interviews.

See the full afternoon line up here.

Don’t miss the chance to attend this one-of-a-kind industry event. With hundreds of speakers, engaging sessions and not-to-miss networking events, Connect provides all the opportunities needed for entrepreneurs, agents and brokers to cultivate and grow their business.

