When listing agents are considering potential economies of scale in their business, leveraging open houses probably isn't the first or most obvious thing to do. But it worked so well for Green Lion Realty's Mary Shannon Moore (who also runs the Out of the Box Owl real estate marketing group on Facebook) that Moore is doing it again next weekend. Last month, the Port Charlotte, Florida, agent held 14 open houses in a 100-mile radius -- all on the same day. Most of them (11 of the homes) were new builds, and she also had three currently occupied homes join the party. "It was in four different counties," noted Moore, who promoted the event on Facebook and split the costs of the promotion with the builder in question. As a result, Moore netted three sales and "tons" of leads -- about 350 people showed up at the open homes in total. Growing the seed of an idea on Facebook Moore helps a number of builders in her area with marketing, so when she approached one of them and said, "I...