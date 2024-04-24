At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Now that a judge has preliminarily approved the National Association of Realtors’ commission lawsuit settlement, brokers and agents are trying to figure out how to get ahead of the curve. Some are offering discounted commissions with no buyer agent split or low flat fees. Others are anticipating a bit of a Wild West period before a return to business (more or less) as usual.

We want to know what you’re seeing now: Will listing agents have the upper hand in a post-NAR settlement world? Will dual agency become more prevalent, or will buyer agents still be in the mix? What are clients saying, and what questions are they asking? How do you see it all shaking out? Share your boots-on-the-ground perspectives below:

