Ignorance, laziness or an aversion to bureaucracy are sometimes the only things standing between homeowners and lower property taxes. TurboAppeal lifted these barriers by making it a breeze to file property tax assessment appeals. Validation of the business model came today with the announcement that Paradigm Tax Group, a property tax consultancy, had purchased the startup. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition marks the culmination of a partnership under which TurboAppeal and Paradigm had already designed a version of TurboAppeal for commercial real estate companies. "The addition of TurboAppeal to Paradigm will provide businesses and consumers alike with a holistic property tax solution previously unavailable in the industry," said Mark Wanic, CEO of Paradigm Tax Group, in a statement. Property owners who believe their property is overassessed can request a new one by filing an appeal, potentially resulting in lower property taxes. The app...
