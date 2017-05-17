Bright MLS, one of the nation’s largest MLSs thanks to a merger between TREND and MRIS in January, has announced that subscribers now have access to a newly expanded network of listings that cover 32,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

“We are thrilled to provide this exciting benefit of consolidation to Bright MLS subscribers. Now, real estate professionals can start searching listings across market areas,” said Tom Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bright MLS in a press release.

“By providing access to the new, expanded market through a single mobile app, Bright is simplifying the MLS for real estate professionals.”

The expanded listing network includes 72,000 MRIS (Metropolitan Regional Information Systems) and TREND (The Delaware Valley Real Estate Information Network) properties from across the Mid-Atlantic, including parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, and can be accessed through the company’s Homesnap Pro app, which is open to all Bright MLS users at no additional cost.

Right now, the Homesnap Pro app only provides listings from MRIS and TREND, but the company is finalizing details with the other MLSs belonging to these seven associations:

The Coastal Association of Realtors in Maryland

The Cumberland County Board of Realtors in New Jersey

The Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors in Pennsylvania

The Lancaster County Association of Realtors in Pennsylvania

The Lebanon County Association of Realtors in Pennsylvania

The Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties in Pennsylvania, and

The Sussex County Association of Realtors in Delaware

In the coming months, Bright MLS subscribers from those areas will have access to the expanded network of 72,000 listings as well.

“To compete in today’s mobile-driven real estate industry, agents must be able to quickly and easily access the most current and accurate listing information and conduct their business on the go,” said Homesnap’s founder Guy Wolcott.

“Homesnap is very happy to work with Bright MLS, one of the largest and most-forward thinking MLSs in the business, to provide mobile MLS access and features to professionals throughout the new, expanded Bright marketplace.”

Email Marian McPherson.