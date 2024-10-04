Homes in Cotino will start at $1 million, with more lavish properties exceeding $2 million, reflecting the premium features and signature Disney touches. Built by award-winning developers — Shea Homes, Woodbridge Pacific Group and Davidson Communities — these homes will cater to a wide range of buyers, including those 55 and older.

Disney is set to bring more magic to the world with its launch of the first luxury residential community that’s part of its new Storyliving by Disney initiative taking shape in California’s Colorado Desert, according to Disney.

Part of the Storyliving by Disney initiative first announced in February 2022, Cotino will feature 2,000 homes in Rancho Mirage, ranging from upscale condos to luxurious villas. This location holds special significance, as Walt Disney himself once owned a home there.

Spanning over 600 acres, Cotino offers more than just homes. It will include parks, a 24-acre lagoon with water sports, a beachfront hotel, and an entertainment district with dining and shopping options. Disney cast members, trained in legendary guest service, will manage the community, ensuring a seamless experience.

Residents can join the Artisan Club, which provides access to a private clubhouse, fitness classes, pickleball courts, a members-only beach, and exclusive Disney-themed events, such as wellness seminars and live performances.

According to The New York Post, three model homes built by Shea Homes will open for tours in November. Each model features Disney-inspired design elements, from 101 Dalmatians to Adventureland, showcasing Disney’s meticulous attention to detail.

Disney is hoping Cotino will attract lifelong fans seeking a Disney-themed community with all the company’s signature amenities. Despite the closest theme park being two hours away, Disney is counting on its iconic brand to lure residents to its newest venture in the Greater Palm Springs market.

Following Cotino, Disney has already announced plans for a second Storyliving by Disney development near Raleigh, North Carolina, expected to begin taking shape in 2027, with more locations in the pipeline, according to The New York Post. The first Cotton homes are expected to be completed this fall, with Cotino Bay, parks and the promenade opening in 2025.

