How do you get celebrities to lend their credibility to your business? How can their celebrity rub off on you?

Top 3 expert tips for ‘celebritizing’ your business

Make an indelible impact on people who would otherwise ignore real estate agents. Win the kids and win the mom; win the mom and win the dad; win the dad and win the money. If marketers needs to do anything other than say their name, they aren’t marketers.

In this clip, you’ll learn about the five pillars of introducing the advent of celebrity into a real estate context.

The secret is in the principle of meeting your people where they are with what they want to do, and you just happen to be the gracious host. -Glenn Twiddle

Be on their minds

With the right mindset, you can take over the world and dominate the minds of people who will need your business. Meet people where they are and make yourself useful.

Make sure the downside is acceptable and you’re not going to kill yourself.. –Glenn Twiddle

The tactics Glenn used to become a rock star apply to listing and selling real estate agents at the local level.

The pillars you need in your business include rubbing shoulders with celebrities and getting interviewed by any means necessary.

You might have to step out of your comfort zone for a minute, but these things are necessary if you want to “celebritize” yourself.

