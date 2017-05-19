The best way to structure your day in real estate

In this video, Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates explains to agents the best way to structure their day in real estate.

Distractions come easily to the self-employed, so agents need to work that much harder to stay on track.

Fortunately, there are tricks of the trade that will keep agents in line with their goals.

It might be challenging at first, but time blocking and setting a firm schedule will drastically improve productivity.

Agents should clock in and out of their day to avoid getting sidetracked, designate time specifically for prospecting and contact at least 25 people a day.

Get organized and get going!