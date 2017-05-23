As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Nina Klemm, a talented agent who made the switch from fashion to real estate when she moved from Boston to Indianapolis.

Listen in to hear how she:

Generates leads by maintaining bonds with her clients

Keeps herself and her clients in good hands by putting certain systems in place

Structures her finances and invests her money in her sphere of influence

Delegates things she knows she’s “not good at”

Learned from her biggest mistake — missing an inspection deadline

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

