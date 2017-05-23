As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Nina Klemm, a talented agent who made the switch from fashion to real estate when she moved from Boston to Indianapolis.
Listen in to hear how she:
- Generates leads by maintaining bonds with her clients
- Keeps herself and her clients in good hands by putting certain systems in place
- Structures her finances and invests her money in her sphere of influence
- Delegates things she knows she’s “not good at”
- Learned from her biggest mistake — missing an inspection deadline
Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.
