angela raab

How one former fashion stylist built a successful real estate business

F.C. Tucker's Angela Raab interviews a top producer in Indianapolis
by
Today 12:30 A.M.

As part of her 10 Questions podcast series, F.C. Tucker broker Angela Raab interviews Nina Klemm, a talented agent who made the switch from fashion to real estate when she moved from Boston to Indianapolis.

Listen in to hear how she:

  • Generates leads by maintaining bonds with her clients
  • Keeps herself and her clients in good hands by putting certain systems in place
  • Structures her finances and invests her money in her sphere of influence
  • Delegates things she knows she’s “not good at”
  • Learned from her biggest mistake — missing an inspection deadline

Angela Raab is the director of agent development and technology advancement at F.C. Tucker in Indianapolis, Indiana. Follow her on Twitter or Facebook.

