A successful indie broker has a special relationship with her agents — whether she’s building culture through a virtual office or establishing herself as a supportive leader in person.

But how exactly do you establish and maintain that connection, especially while you’re juggling everything else that comes with running a franchise-free brokerage?

Agent-broker connection is just one of many facets of the indie broker's skill set that will be covered at the Indie Broker Summit, kicking off a week of programming for Inman Connect San Francisco on Monday, August 7.

Preceded by an exclusive Sunday night networking party at a tech executive’s home in San Francisco Heights, the Indie Broker Summit will be moderated by Marc Davison and Brian Boero, Vanessa Bergmark, J. Philip Faranda and Angela Raab and will feature the best of your peers explaining how they built their empires — and kept them functional.

Today’s new breed of broker:

Gets technology

Has a magnetic culture

Is building a memorable brand

Has integrated social giving into their company’s DNA

Embraces and supports agent teams

Is working to create its own methodology, a sustainable culture and unique difference

Knows it’s primed to steal market share from bloated incumbent competitors

Is often cited as the poster child for change in real estate

Here you will find yourself among peers, make connections, discover and be inspired to continue pushing your company to the next level.

This new all-day signature Inman event will help you create long term value as you grow your top and bottom lines, lean forward with new ideas a new technology, continue building your brand the right way and discovering new tricks to blast through the pesky problems that get in your way.

During this transformative day, you will:

Learn and socialize with the fastest-growing brokers in the country and absorb what they are doing right

Get the latest scoop on the newest technologies that are actually producing results inside companies like yours

Learn how to bulk up to compete with the well-funded new entrants and how to partner with the big names in the business like Facebook, Google and Zillow

See how you can carve out your own lane and differentiate yourself from everyone else

Stir your creative juices by breaking into problem-solving sessions and tackling knotty issues that matter to you

Meet peers who have been there, done it — and want to do more

Make invaluable connections that will last for years to come, enriching your life and helping you grow your business

Get your roadmap for success, including a comprehensive Inman white paper on the indie broker phenomenon

This is not a place for the whiners, the fearful or the “milk it ‘til it’s over” crowd.

Sessions will include:

How I sold my brokerage for $25 million

Owning a depressed market before it’s gentrified and a soft market before it takes off

How to attain high margins and manage like a tightwad

How to support teams without creating a monster

How to outsource everything — including yourself

How to fend off Compass before it recruits your agents

And they’re all taught by people who’ve tried and tested the techniques and tools that work.

Register now for the Indie Broker Summit and start planning for your company's future.

