4 tips for effective real estate email marketing

Email marketing is one of the most effective marketing methods for building brand awareness, staying top of mind and consistently converting leads.

Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most mismanaged marketing methods used by real estate agents.

More often than not, the agents who fail at email marketing do so because they don’t put enough thought into their marketing strategy.

If you haven’t succeeded yet, there’s a good chance you’re going about it the wrong way. With all the business-building potential email marketing offers, you should keep experimenting with different ideas until you find one that generates real results.

Implementing the following four tips will help you build a truly effective marketing campaign.

1. Make sure all emails are mobile friendly

Now, more than ever before, people are browsing the web and checking email with mobile devices.

According to this report by comScore, mobile-device usage accounts for 60 percent of the time Americans spend consuming digital media. This means there’s a very good chance the people reading your marketing emails will be doing so from a mobile device.

To ensure your marketing emails impact your audience as intended, you need to make them attractive and easy to read on mobile devices.

Test all emails on Android and iOS devices prior to sending them out, and do this until you’ve run at least one successful email marketing campaign without mobile issues.

2. Segment your email subscribers

CRM software has evolved quite a bit over the years. If you use a modern CRM solution, it can help you boost the effectiveness of your email marketing by allowing for better targeting.

Segmenting your email subscribers based on certain CRM details will help you reach the right audience and will help prevent the loss of subscribers.

While you can certainly get creative with how you segment your email subscribers, one of the most effective methods is to group contacts by location.

If you host open houses or other real estate events regularly, emailing nearby contacts instead of emailing your entire contact database is a great way to reach the right people at the right time.

3. Make videos part of your marketing strategy

High-speed Internet is now the norm, and most of your contacts probably have more than enough bandwidth to stream videos with ease.

With that in mind, you should definitely incorporate videos into your email marketing strategy.

Videos are more powerful and more personal, and if you integrate them with a service like BombBomb, your messages are more likely to reach your audience in a meaningful way.

4. Analyze results and repeat what works

Not all email marketing strategies will work for you, but that won’t a problem unless you keep using the ones that fail.

Keep track of analytics, paying close attention to open and click-through rates. When these rates respond favorably to one of your strategies, take notice.

Tweak this strategy as needed and you’ll eventually get great results.

Finally, to ensure your marketing efforts pay off, have a solid follow-up plan in place.

Email marketing is great for staying top of mind, but that isn’t its sole use. Get the most out of your email marketing by using it to drive the growth of your real estate business.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny,” the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

Email Pat Hiban