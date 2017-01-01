Inman The Real Estate Influencers of 2017

The Inman Influencers List salutes industry professionals who shape, change and influence the industry. They bring a mix of credentials, viewpoints and backgrounds from all walks of the real estate business. Some are creative, intuitive and gifted. Some have power, reach and charisma. And some are controversial, rabble-rousers and disrupters.

 

All of our influencers contribute to change in one way or another.

 

The list is both young and hardened, made up of connectors, power brokers, high earners, CEOs, hackers, troublemakers and startup founders. It’s a list of entrepreneurs, big and small; the old-school and the new; controversial and quiet plodders.

 

“They are not cut from the same cloth, they do not speak the same language and they do not always necessarily share the same values. But they influence the industry by their work, through their followers and by expressing their opinions,” said Inman publisher Brad Inman.

 

In selecting this year’s Inman influencers, we considered recommendations from Inman readers, editorial staff and outside suggestions. Yes, thousands of real estate professionals make a difference in the real estate industry every day, but these are some we believe stood out this year.

Dottie Herman
Dottie Herman
Douglas Elliman
Mark McLaughlin
Mark McLaughlin
Pacific Union International
Paul Levine
Paul Levine
Trulia
Robert Reffkin
Robert Reffkin
Compass
Sherry Chris
Sherry Chris
Better Homes and Gardens
Keith Krach
Keith Krach
DocuSign
Samantha DeBianchi
Samantha DeBianchi
DeBianchi Real Estate
Ryan O’Hara
Ryan O’Hara
Move
Elizabeth Mendenhall
Elizabeth Mendenhall
National Association of Realtors, Re/Max Boone Realty
Sonja Trauss
Sonja Trauss
San Francisco YIMBY Party
Greg Schwartz
Greg Schwartz
Zillow Group
Pamela Liebman
Pamela Liebman
The Corcoran Group
Gary Keller
Gary Keller
Keller Williams
Grier Allen
Grier Allen
BoomTown
Rich Barton
Rich Barton
Zillow Group
Bob Hale
Bob Hale
Houston Association of Realtors
Joseph Rand
Joseph Rand
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Rand Realty
Raluca Monet
Raluca Monet
Google
Pam O’Connor
Pam O’Connor
Leading Real Estate Companies of the World
Herman Chan
Herman Chan
Bay Sotheby's International Realty
Katie Maxwell
Katie Maxwell
Intero Real Estate Services
Art Carter
Art Carter
California Regional Multiple Listing Service
Guy Wolcott
Guy Wolcott
Homesnap
J. Philip Faranda
J. Philip Faranda
J. Philip Real Estate
Wendy Forsythe
Wendy Forsythe
Carrington Real Estate Services
