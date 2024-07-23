At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Do you need a buyer agreement for open house attendees? Do we have finalized forms yet? Can we post offers of compensation on our websites or through a workaround app? There are plenty of questions floating around out there as we draw closer to the Aug. 17 implementation deadline for the terms of the NAR settlement.

So we want to know: What looming NAR settlement questions do you still have? Do you have a plan in place for working with buyers, sellers and cooperating colleagues? Has your brokerage provided enough training, or have you gotten your information straight from the local association? Do you feel confident that you have a handle on the day-to-day post-Aug. 17, or are you still struggling to catch up? Let us know below:

