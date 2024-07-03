At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technologies that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies, and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

Following an open call for nominations, the Inman editorial team has selected the finalists in each category. The full list of finalists appears below.

The finalists and winners in each category will be honored later this month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year's recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.

2024 Inman Innovator Award finalists 

Innovator of the Year

Austin Allison, Pacaso 

Rich Barton, Zillow 

Dan Cooper, Gitcha 

Damian Eales, Realtor.com 

Andy Florance, CoStar

Josh Jensen, Inspectify 

Sean Soderstrom, Courted 

Carrie Wheeler, Opendoor

Company of the Year

CoStar Group 

Courted 

CoreLogic 

Gitcha 

Inspectify 

Lone Wolf 

The Real Brokerage

RentSpree

Rocket Companies

Sidekick 

Most Innovative Agent or Team

Alexander Zakharin, NestSeekers

Frances Katzen, Douglas Elliman

Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker

Holly Meyer Lucas, Compass

Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Coalition Properties Group, Keller Williams

The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage

Most Innovative Brokerage

The Agency 

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate

Compass

eXp Realty

LPT Realty

Moreland Properties

The Real Brokerage

SERHANT.

Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign

The Agency, “The Next Generation of Real Estate”

@properties Christie’s International Real Estate, “Love Letters”

Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors, “Only a Realtor”

CoreLogic, “Cybersecurity Month”

Homes.com Super Bowl advertising blitz

Realtor.com, buyer representation campaign

WFG National Title, “Let’s Do This”

Zillow, “Home Just Got Real” 

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution

BoldTrail

Fello 

Happy Grasshopper 

PropStream

Percy

Realeflow

Most Innovative Marketing Solution

Curaytor

iGUIDE

Lone Wolf

MoxiWorks, ActivePipe

Realtor.com

ShowingTime+

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution

CoreLogic

Corcoran Group

Movoto

Nest Realty

Rechat

Solid Earth

Most Innovative Use of AI

Courted 

eXp Realty

LocalizeOS 

Mr. Cooper

The Real Brokerage 

Restb.ai

Rocket Homes Product Delivery

Sidekick 

SERHANT.

Zillow/ShowingTime

Most Innovative Industry Podcast

Jason Abrams, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent 

Glennda Baker and Tyler Whitman, Glitter and Gay 

BiggerPockets, On the Market

James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson, Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered

Christine George, Know Like Trust for Real Estate

Mike DelPrete, Context

Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson, Industry Relations

Katie Lance, The Katie Lance Podcast

Most Innovative Organization/MLS

Austin Board of Realtors/UnlockMLS

Bright MLS

CAR

CFA

CRMLS 

Houston Association of Realtors

Miami Association of Realtors

The MLS 

NWMLS

What Moves Her, Anywhere

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community) 

To be awarded at ICLV. 

