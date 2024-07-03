At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.
Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technologies that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.
Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, teams reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies, and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.
Following an open call for nominations, the Inman editorial team has selected the finalists in each category. The full list of finalists appears below.
The finalists and winners in each category will be honored later this month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with the announcement of this year’s recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the community.
2024 Inman Innovator Award finalists
Innovator of the Year
Austin Allison, Pacaso
Rich Barton, Zillow
Dan Cooper, Gitcha
Damian Eales, Realtor.com
Andy Florance, CoStar
Josh Jensen, Inspectify
Sean Soderstrom, Courted
Carrie Wheeler, Opendoor
Company of the Year
CoStar Group
Courted
CoreLogic
Gitcha
Inspectify
Lone Wolf
The Real Brokerage
RentSpree
Rocket Companies
Sidekick
Most Innovative Agent or Team
Alexander Zakharin, NestSeekers
Frances Katzen, Douglas Elliman
Dawn McKenna, Coldwell Banker
Holly Meyer Lucas, Compass
Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Coalition Properties Group, Keller Williams
The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage
Most Innovative Brokerage
The Agency
@properties Christie’s International Real Estate
Compass
eXp Realty
LPT Realty
Moreland Properties
The Real Brokerage
SERHANT.
Sotheby’s International Real Estate
Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign
The Agency, “The Next Generation of Real Estate”
@properties Christie’s International Real Estate, “Love Letters”
Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors, “Only a Realtor”
CoreLogic, “Cybersecurity Month”
Homes.com Super Bowl advertising blitz
Realtor.com, buyer representation campaign
WFG National Title, “Let’s Do This”
Zillow, “Home Just Got Real”
Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution
BoldTrail
Fello
Happy Grasshopper
PropStream
Percy
Realeflow
Most Innovative Marketing Solution
Curaytor
iGUIDE
Lone Wolf
MoxiWorks, ActivePipe
Realtor.com
ShowingTime+
Most Innovative Client Experience Solution
CoreLogic
Corcoran Group
Movoto
Nest Realty
Rechat
Solid Earth
Most Innovative Use of AI
Courted
eXp Realty
LocalizeOS
Mr. Cooper
The Real Brokerage
Restb.ai
Rocket Homes Product Delivery
Sidekick
SERHANT.
Zillow/ShowingTime
Most Innovative Industry Podcast
Jason Abrams, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent
Glennda Baker and Tyler Whitman, Glitter and Gay
BiggerPockets, On the Market
James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson, Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered
Christine George, Know Like Trust for Real Estate
Mike DelPrete, Context
Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson, Industry Relations
Katie Lance, The Katie Lance Podcast
Most Innovative Organization/MLS
Austin Board of Realtors/UnlockMLS
Bright MLS
CAR
CFA
CRMLS
Houston Association of Realtors
Miami Association of Realtors
The MLS
NWMLS
What Moves Her, Anywhere
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
To be awarded at ICLV.