When your job involves selling (and showing) the private property of other humans, it's fair to say that you experience some pretty weird things. We gathered stories from real estate agents across the country who found (or did) something unexpected during their home sales experience. Here are their tales. People (and parts) in strange places Hair salons, dentures and squatters Orland Park, Illinois, agent Danielle Moy got approved to sell a property that she was told was vacant. When she and a client stopped by to take a look and rang the doorbell, there was no answer, so they walked inside and opened some doors to find a miniature hair salon -- complete with a client getting pretty. (They couldn't hear the doorbell because of the hairdryer.) New Jersey-based agent Briana Cahill was showing a vacant house to buyers who brought their daughters with them -- six and four years old. "There was not one item in the house except for a small pink box on the kitchen counter, which o...