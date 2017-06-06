Henry Ford is credited with saying, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

True innovation provides you with the tools you didn’t even know you needed.

Today’s guest understands the challenges of the real estate industry, and he created a platform that provides a unique solution tailored to the work we do. A solution that will make you wonder how you ever did without it!

Tyler Gordon is the CEO and Founder of Agent Inbox, an all-in-one communications platform that empowers MLSs to launch a market-wide platform that allows every agent to communicate with every other agent about any listing, from any device, within any product.

Agent Inbox seeks to build the messaging infrastructure so that everyone involved in the real estate transaction (including vendors) can effectively communicate via one system.

After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in finance, Gordon went to work for Grooveshark, an on-demand streaming music service, where he built their data products and market research team, boasting a research panel of over 300,000 participants. From there, he joined the family business, a real estate brokerage in south Florida.

Realizing just how difficult it was to be a real estate agent, Gordon set out to solve some of the problems he encountered — and Agent Inbox was born.

Today, Gordon explains the nuts and bolts of Agent Inbox, sharing how the tool works with any app under the MLS umbrella.

Listen and learn the benefits of a single communication system that connects all the stakeholders involved in the real estate transaction!

What’s discussed:

The shift in how people communicate Agents have migrated away from phone/email

The idea behind Agent Inbox Create market-wide messaging platform Every agent can communicate with every other agent

The installation of Agent Inbox Integrated directly into MLS link App is available to download, but not necessary to use the service

How to access Agent Inbox

How the Agent Inbox infrastructure might be used to include other industry stakeholders MLS Association Vendors

The benefits of Agent Inbox Sits on top of any product in MLS Allows for live, contextual conversation

How Agent Inbox was conceived

The trend toward specialized products

Where Agent Inbox is already up and running

The user-friendly nature of Agent Inbox

The benefits of messaging (vs. email) 99 percent of people open, 95 percent respond Socially acceptable to wait several days before responding to email



