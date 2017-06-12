Opendoor snags top talent from Uber and Amazon

Opendoor has reportedly brought on Uber's head of finance and two former Amazon execs to serve in key roles at the real estate startup. The hires show that Opendoor, an "iBuyer" that uses technology to quickly buy and sell homes, will have no trouble attracting top talent as it seeks to expand rapidly over the next year. Guatam Gupta Gautam Gupta, who heads up finance at Uber but has announced plans to leave in July, will serve as chief operations officer (COO) at Opendoor, Axios reported. Meanwhile, Bali Raghavan will join Opendoor as vice president of engineering while Jason Child will become the firm's chief financial officer (CFO), according to Axios. Both are former Amazon execs who worked at the company for 12 years. Raghavan oversaw the development of the technology that powers Amazon Go, Amazon's new line of retail stores that features a no-checkout shopping experience, according to his LinkedIn profile. It's easy to see some overlap between Amazon Go and t...