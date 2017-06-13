During his 24-year tenure at the FBI, Chris Voss served as a lead kidnapping negotiator and oversaw the release of hostages from bank robberies, airplane hijackings and other acts of terrorism.

As the CEO of the Black Swan Group, Voss relies on his negotiation training from the FBI, Scotland Yard and Harvard Law School to help business leaders secure and close better deals, save money and solve communication issues with both clients and co-workers.

On Thursday, October 19, 2017, Voss will take the stage at Inman Luxury Connect to reveal the “two words that transform any negotiation,” and provide attendees with everyday tactics they can use while negotiating with buyers and sellers.

With lessons from his book, “Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It,” the session promises to be enlightening for not only top producers, but anyone who has ever asked for a raised, tried to get a bargain, tried to improve workplace culture or striven for better communication with colleagues.

Voss will also address a common question asked by those in real estate: “How do I get a seller to be realistic about their selling price?”

Voss will teach agents how to get clients to focus on the worth of the home they are selling, rather than their emotional attachment to it.

Additional takeaways will include:

Why “yes” is the last thing you want to hear in a negotiation

The two words that immediately transform any negotiation

How to use “no” to get what you want

Chris currently teaches business negotiation as an adjunct professor for the MBA program at the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business and at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

He has taught business negotiation at Harvard University, and he has guest lectured at The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, The IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland and The Goethe School of Business in Frankfurt, Germany.

