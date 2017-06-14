Most online leads are dead ends, so cutting through the noise to identify the keepers can be a real hassle. Enter Agentology. It screens buyers and sellers so agents don't have to, and it claims to double or triple customer conversion rates. After quietly building a customer base of around 1,000 agents and teams, Agentology recently raised an additional $4.5 million. It joins a growing number of other well-funded startups that help agents maximize the return of their digital marketing, such as Opcity and Riley. Setting itself apart from some competitors, Agentology offers an agent network that helps agents milk referral fees from unwanted leads, and it uses American concierges to cultivate leads through multiple communication channels. Agentology typically ends up costing between $4 and $6 per lead serviced, said Agentology CEO David Tal, who co-founded the company with his brother Avi. The startup sees itself as an affordable alternative to using an inside sales agent ...
- Lead service ensures no qualified buyer or seller slips through the cracks.
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Use big data to efficiently generate real estate leads
From this moment on, nothing will be the same in real estate
Tech Connect: Where you'll find your new best tool