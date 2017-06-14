Leading Real Estate Companies of the World has appointed Elizabeth D. Nunan as the new executive vice president of member services. In this position, Nunan will manage membership services for LeadingRE’s global network of 565 independent real estate firms.

In her new role, Nunan will be responsible for helping to identify opportunities for growth, establishing performance metrics and addressing member needs.

She’ll also spearhead the company’s core broker referral program, which generates more than 30,000 member-to-member referrals yearly. Lastly, Nunan will oversee service delivery to members and account management to ensure engagement, performance and results.

“Liz has been such a vital part of the LeadingRE community for so many years,” said LeadingRE President and CEO Pam O’Connor in a press release.

“Her ability to build relationships, set and achieve goals and motivate people makes her a natural choice for this important position.”

Nunan has 25 years of industry experience, and before her time at LeadingRE, she served as an executive in corporate relocation and title services. In 1997, she joined prominent LeadingRE member Houlihan Lawrence as the vice president of global business development. In that position, she achieved a dramatic increase in referral sales volume, earning numerous company awards for referral production.

Nunan was presented with Worldwide ERC’s prestigious Distinguished Service Award in 2016 and holds the Senior Certified Relocation Professional and Senior Global Mobility Specialist designations, as well as being a licensed real estate broker.

She’ll be based in LeadingRE’s Chicago headquarters. The position was formerly held by Erin Koops, CRP.

