If you were an experienced real estate agent looking to set up shop as a new independent brokerage, what would you do to set yourself apart from the crowd? If you're Troy Palmquist, who works in the high-end Santa Monica, California, real estate market, then you create an office space that makes passersby do a double-take -- and stop in for a drink and a chat. Why an office space? After spending more than a decade building up his understanding of the Santa Monica market -- working at Re/Max, Help-U-Sell and Engel & Völkers franchises as well as with an investor -- Palmquist opened The Address, his brand-new brokerage, with a specific focus: To create an office environment where clients (and agents) want to spend time. He says that his philosophy about the importance of a brick-and-mortar spot in real estate emerged when he started working at a "little mom-and-pop real estate and mortgage company" as his first real-estate-related job. "I was 20 years old," he remembe...