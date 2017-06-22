If you were an experienced real estate agent looking to set up shop as a new independent brokerage, what would you do to set yourself apart from the crowd? If you're Troy Palmquist, who works in the high-end Santa Monica, California, real estate market, then you create an office space that makes passersby do a double-take -- and stop in for a drink and a chat. Why an office space? After spending more than a decade building up his understanding of the Santa Monica market -- working at Re/Max, Help-U-Sell and Engel & Völkers franchises as well as with an investor -- Palmquist opened The Address, his brand-new brokerage, with a specific focus: To create an office environment where clients (and agents) want to spend time. He says that his philosophy about the importance of a brick-and-mortar spot in real estate emerged when he started working at a "little mom-and-pop real estate and mortgage company" as his first real-estate-related job. "I was 20 years old," he remembe...
- New broker-owner Troy Palmquist is using his office space to differentiate himself.
- The Address features a Kegerator tap with two kombucha, one nitro coffee and one beer option, which draws in passersby.
