Bill Risser Bill Risser, the vice president of digital strategy at Fidelity National Title, recently packed up a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Phoenix to move to an 1,100-square-foot condo in a Tampa, Florida high-rise. So, he's intimately familiar with a conundrum that many downsizing movers are facing: getting rid of extra possessions. It's harder than ever to get rid of your stuff -- and once that lamp, jewelry or antique hutch reaches "family heirloom" or "treasured artifact" status, feelings can get hurt. This is an issue that real estate agents all over the country have been dealing with as downsizing movers -- many of them baby boomers -- look to pass down furniture and memorabilia to family members (often millennials) who don't want it. Because it's a scenario that can really ruffle feathers, agents need to manage the relationships and people involved with tact and grace -- especially if they're hoping for repeat business or a referral from the family. Diff...
- Agents working with downsizing sellers should be sensitive to the fact that purging treasured possessions can be very difficult.
- Never offer to take or buy any of a seller's belongings.
- Suggest services to help clients deal with the move, including Facebook Marketplace, garage sales or other tactics.
