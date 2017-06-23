Bob Goldberg Bob Goldberg has just been named the next CEO of the National Association of Realtors. "Bob's vision, business acumen and unique ability to successfully leverage NAR's technology investments will ensure Realtors remain at the center of the real estate transaction," said 2017 NAR President William E. Brown in a release. "With extensive knowledge of the association and real estate industry, Bob brings with him a strong track record for future-based thinking and enacting change, which is why the NAR leadership team is extremely confident in his ability to lead the association and membership to continued future success." In a profile about Goldberg published last month, Inman wrote that after he joined NAR as COO and SVP of Marketing at RIN, "Goldberg moved up the ranks to his current position as the senior vice president of marketing and business development, commercial services and business specialties at NAR -- several departments that encompass a wide range of re...
Don't miss the real estate event of the summer
Join 4,000 real estate pros at Connect SF, Aug 7‑11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
What you should know about NAR CEO candidate Bob Goldberg
At least 4 finalists left standing in NAR CEO search