Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown.

This week’s new hires

Robert (Bob) Moline, who’s been running the HomeServices of America affiliate for Berkshire Hathaway, announced on June 21 that he’ll be retiring. Moline is also on the board of managers for both the Broker Public Portal and Upstream. Moline was previously CEO and broker at HomeServices of Nebraska before taking the helm of HomeServices as president and chief operating officer in 2008; he became the company’s CEO in 2015. “With Moline’s retirement, HomeServices is expanding its executive leadership team to include five regional presidents from within its real estate brokerage family of companies,” wrote the company in a press release. HomeServices of America announced that the following regional presidents would be appointed: Candace Adams, President, Northeast Region and President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester and New York Properties; Mary Lee Blaylock, President, West Coast Region and President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties; Larry Flick IV, President, Atlantic Region and Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors and the Trident Group; Rosey Koberlein, President, Central Region and CEO, Long Companies; and Greg Mason, President, Midwest Region and CEO, Edina Realty Home Services.

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty selected Joe Maymi as the new manager of their White Plains, New York office. Maymi began his real estate career in December 1993, and since then, he has worked as a real estate broker and manager in New York City, Westchester County in New York and Fairfield County in Connecticut. As a former agent, Maymi consistently placed in the top 1-percent of realtors in Westchester County. As a manager, he has found success in strengthening the real estate careers of multiple agents in New York and Connecticut. Over the years, Maymi’s experience has expanded into many areas of the industry, including management, private equity lending and real estate development. While working as a manager, Maymi has also helped his offices reach the very top market share of their respective towns. “Joe has built an impressive professional background that’s a perfect fit for us,” said Denise Friend, regional manager of Westchester County for Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty. “With his considerable expertise and dedication, Joe has proven himself to be an incredible leader, and I know he will collaborate well with his team.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.