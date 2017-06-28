The National Association of Realtors (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) is down for the third consecutive month due to continued inventory shortages and surging home prices.

May’s PHSI, which is based on contract signings, dipped to 108.5, a 1.7 percentage point drop from April’s downwardly revised 109.4.

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun says low inventory levels have “somewhat sidetracked” the spring buying season, and dampened financial and economic confidence may have a factor in dipping pending home sales as well.