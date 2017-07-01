Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown.

From last week:

Bob Goldberg has been named the next CEO of the National Association of Realtors (NAR). “Bob’s vision, business acumen and unique ability to successfully leverage NAR’s technology investments will ensure Realtors remain at the center of the real estate transaction,” said 2017 NAR President William E. Brown in a release. “With extensive knowledge of the association and real estate industry, Bob brings with him a strong track record for future-based thinking and enacting change, which is why the NAR leadership team is extremely confident in his ability to lead the association and membership to continued future success.” In a profile about Goldberg published last month, Inman wrote that after he joined NAR as COO and SVP of Marketing at RIN, “Goldberg moved up the ranks to his current position as the senior vice president of marketing and business development, commercial services and business specialties at NAR — several departments that encompass a wide range of responsibilities.” Before he landed at NAR, he was a senior vice president at PRC Realty. “I’m humbled and excited to be named NAR’s next CEO,” said Goldberg in a statement. “This is a dynamic time for the association and the industry, and I am looking forward to my new role and working with Realtor leaders and staff to advance the association and our members toward long-term success.”

This week’s new hires

Nestio, a real-time marketing and leasing management platform, has announced that Lizete Alves joins the firm as its business development and partnerships director. In this role she will be responsible for solidifying the firm’s partnerships and integrations, and managing relationships with key third-party partners. Alves comes to Nestio with a decade of real estate marketing experience. “We’ve known Lizete for many years in various capacities — as a client, prospect, friend and early user of Nestio,” said Caren Maio, founder, Nestio. “Because she had been in a position to select Nestio as the best-in-class leasing and marketing solution to the other tools in her tech stack, she is extremely familiar with our offering. We are thrilled she has come onboard to help us grow by enhancing our existing relationships and kicking off new partnerships.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.