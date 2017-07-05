Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. IdealEstate founder Brody Saunders said he wanted to take the best of Zillow, LinkedIn and Pinterest and use them to make a better way for real estate agents to expose their listings. From what I saw, he's just about there. His listing-driven, networking web portal is set to launch in August and has already garnered more than 10,000 early registrations from agents who have "claimed their network." Saunders noted in our conversation that the primary user demographic of Pinterest is almost identical to the largest demographic holding a real estate license: women ages 35 to 55. It makes sense then, that IdealEstate looks very much like Pinterest. It even uses terms like "pin" and "boards." Instead of images of food storage hacks and inspirational quotes, a ListHub integration floods the site with a market's current listings. Property data is also accu...