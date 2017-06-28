Technology

McMansion Hell blogger fighting back in Zillow listing photo battle

Debate rages over real estate giant's cease-and-desist letter to the creator of architecture criticism blog McMansion Hell
by Staff Writer
11:00 A.M.

Do you need permission to make fun of listing photos on the internet? That question has real estate pros divided and may lead real estate giant Zillow Group into yet another legal battle over listing photo copyrights. This week, Zillow Group, a company whose market cap currently stands at $8.9 billion, sent a cease-and-desist letter to 23-year-old graduate student and blogger Kate Wagner demanding that that she remove photos obtained from Zillow from her popular architecture criticism blog McMansion Hell. Somebody help me, Zillow is threatening to sue me pic.twitter.com/mEiQ7ddiqS — bad house tweeter (@mcmansionhell) June 26, 2017 In response, Wagner temporarily took down the McMansion Hell site and sent out an urgent plea for help via Twitter. She got it: The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that regularly sues the government to defend digital rights, has agreed to represent her. In the letter, Zillow Group corporate counsel Christopher Poole tell...