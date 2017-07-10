What is Allen Stone’s Invasion of Privacy? Well, the first (and so far only) episode involves the soul singer from the Pacific Northwest breaking into DJ and producer Ryan Lewis’ Seattle house, then running amok inside.

Lewis (of Macklemore fame) is listing his house for $7.45 million, and Stone helps him — and listing agent Casey Price — show off the property in a very unusual way.

After making his initial approach by water, Smith spends the first few minutes of the 20-minute video walking around the five-bathroom, four-bedroom, 7,610-square-foot property, figuring out where and how to nail his entry. (He eventually makes it in via the window over the kitchen sink.)

The rest of the video follows Smith as he opens drawers everywhere, snuggles in bed to test the blinds, takes a bubble bath, goes piece-by-piece through Lewis’ closet — and critiques everything he finds, from the chandeliers to Lewis’ razor collection.

He looks up the definition of “gaudy” in the library (“gold leaf ceiling,” he reads), finds Lewis’ award cubby, discusses the potential ghosts that might inhabit the property and declares the whiskey room his favorite in the house. That’s a tall order after you see everything else that Smith sees.

In fact, it has to be seen to be believed. Check out the video — there’s no word yet on when the next episode of Invasion of Privacy might be unleashed (or where), so maybe watch it twice?

