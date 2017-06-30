Santiago Arana, a top real estate agent in Los Angeles, has found that partnering with the right people can reap rewards -- and listings. He's currently representing two listings that he clinched by virtue of his team-up attitude, one in San Clemente, California, and one new construction offering that he masterminded on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles -- and he landed both listings without much of a referral process to speak of. San Clemente Arana was contacted by the owner of the San Clemente listing, who'd been trying to sell the property for a year. "He didn't even have one showing, according to the seller," Arana said. The owner had asked several prominent real estate agents in the area about the best person to bring in and help with the property from outside the San Clemente area. The agents, including Rob Giem -- who's working with Arana to present this $44 million property -- recommended Arana as someone who's done substantial property deals out-of-area. "He heard that ...