Tallahassee, Fla. (July 11 2017) – Inman® announced another 12 companies that will be exhibiting in Startup Alley at Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017. Inman Connect is a week-long event bringing together more than 4,000 top-producing agents and brokers, CEO’s of leading real estate franchises, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives, to network and suit up for the change that surrounds real estate. Startup Alley is a sponsorship opportunity available to the newest companies entering the real estate tech scene. These companies are breaking new ground in real estate technology and will be demonstrating cutting-edge tech to Inman Connect attendees. “Startup Alley is Connect: entrepreneurs, risk-takers and the passionate,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. For more information on how to launch your startup at Inman Connect or other sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com.

Companies featured in Startup Alley will include:

BoxBrownie.com is a revolutionary cloud based “one-stop-shop” for Realtors who want to turbo-charge their marketing. Including 3D renders, virtual staging, floor plans and basic image edits – BoxBrownie.com has your property marketing covered!

CompCurve gives managing brokers and recruiters insights and analytics on every agent and office in your MLS. Our proprietary web-based platform processes your entire MLS’s raw dataset into beautiful, quantified agent profiles and easy-to-use search tools to discover and target the next generation of top talent, refer business profitably and research the competition.

Disclosures.io is the simplest way to present, share and manage property disclosures.

First’s predictive intelligence engine helps agents win listings from their network. Our technology lets you know who is ​going to move, so you have a 6-9 month head-start on the competition. Need a better solution for the thousands of contacts in your “sphere,” past clients and old leads? Our platform recently won second place at RealogyFWD.

Flow is a real estate software platform that incorporates all the necessary tools in one, from start to finish. Flow is the MLS, tax, forms, signature, CRM, analytics, expense tracking, client and agent portals all-in-one platform with one login, one menu. Flow allows the agent to do more in less time, to close more transactions quickly.

KardZee is a mobile media platform for personal engagement that allows you to create and send real cards and postcards with messages in your own handwriting for client retention and referral marketing. You can even add gift cards, videos, corporate logos and branding. We have an app, API and web server platform. Capture and deepen personal relationships now before the internet takes them.

KoaWare offers an easy-to-use, customizable website builder specifically built for real estate professionals. Streamline digital marketing content through our instant property websites, agent website builder, and enterprise solutions for brokerages and CRM providers. Designed to be powerfully simple, our website builder offers a library of pre-formatted sections to drag & drop, directly edit, and customize in real time. Ditch your rigid, outdated template and never rebuild a website from scratch again.

Luxury Real Estate Search, where beauty meets function, is a new top-tier portal where agents can promote their properties to potential clients in the market for luxury homes. Expect the best features and even better pricing with no requirements for current listings or sales history.

PropMix.io from Innovation Incubator, Inc., is a groundbreaking real estate smart app development platform. It enables the real estate ecosystem to easily consume and monetize data, make decisions using insights powered by AI algorithms, and accelerate development using widgets and apps. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io apps include iCMALive, Broker analytics, Sally, Portfolio Monitor and iAppraiser.

Qualia makes real estate transfers simple with an all-in-one, easy-to-use software platform for more efficient and secure real estate closings. Its award-winning intuitive design and hassle-free onboarding are just a few of the many reasons why professionals across the country are switching to Qualia, the future of title settlement software.

Quo is a collaboration platform for agents and clients. Quo helps agents build stronger relationships while streamlining and organizing the process from search to close. With integrated listings, chat, scheduling, and real estate workflow – it’s a one stop, mobile and web resource for agents and clients alike.

Savvy Homes Portal is the first virtual reality house hunting platform for real estate agents. Take back your weekend! Share featured homes with unlimited clients in minutes. Savvy Homes Portal provides an innovative house hunting experience through integrated virtual reality tours, enhanced client interaction, transaction management, and brokerage sales oversight.

Inman Connect San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Aug. 7-11, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.