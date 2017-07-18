Markets & Economy

Daily market update: July 18, 2017

by Staff Writer
Jul 18

The ROI Producing Real Estate Event of the Summer
Reach top decision-makers at Inman Connect

Learn More

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Most recent market news

30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates Fall; Current Rate is 3.75 Percent, According to Zillow Mortgage Rate Ticker

Current rates for 30-year fixed mortgages by state.

  • The 30-year fixed mortgage rate on Zillow Mortgages is currently 3.75 percent, down eight basis points from this time last week.
  • The 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell early in the week, then hovered around 3.76 percent for most of the week before settling at the current rate.
  • The rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is currently 2.99 percent, and the rate for a 5-1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is also 2.99 percent.

“Mortgage rates fell from 60-day highs last week, prompted by weak domestic inflation and retail sales data, and reports that interest rates could rise in Europe as the European Central Bank ends recession-era policies,” said Erin Lantz, vice president of mortgages at Zillow. “Developments overseas – notably Thursday’s ECB meeting – are likely to drive financial markets this week with few major U.S. data releases on the schedule.”

Email market reports to press@inman.com.

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com