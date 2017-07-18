Inman announces another 12 sponsors for ICSF17

Tallahassee, Fla. (July 17, 2017) – Inman® announced 12 additional companies that will be sponsoring Inman Connect San Francisco, Aug. 7-11, 2017. Inman Connect is a week-long event that will drive more than 4,000 real estate professionals to suit up for change in the industry. Featuring critical, inspiring keynotes from Platon — world-renowned, award-winning photographer and founder of The People’s Portfolio — and Scott Stratten — president of Un-Markieting — top-producing agents and brokers, leaders of franchises, MLSs and associations, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives will come to the event to network, make deals and explore the newest technology in real estate. “Sponsors make Connect happen: their leadership, ideas and support are critical to the success of the event,” said Brad Inman, Publisher. For more information on Inman Connect sponsorship or exhibitor opportunities, please contact sales@inman.com. Sponsors will include:

Platinum Sponsor

Dolly Lenz Real Estate (DLRE) LLC is a luxury real estate consulting, sales and marketing firm led by its eponymous founder. After 25 years as a senior real estate executive with Sotheby’s International Realty and Douglas Elliman, Dolly founded DLRE with a handpicked team of 20 veteran professionals whose combined production exceeds $ 10.5 billion over their careers. OUR CLIENTS value our expertise and discretion in handling their affairs.

Silver Sponsor

Streak is the only CRM integrated entirely within Gmail/G Suite inbox. Real estate professionals from companies like Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Engel & Volkers use Streak to manage their buyers, sellers, properties, and more. It’s as easy to use and setup as a Google Sheet, but has the power and flexibility of a fully featured CRM.

Bronze Sponsors

Agentology puts your lead engagement and qualification on autopilot. Our 100% U.S. based team will engage and qualify your leads via phone, SMS, and email within 5 minutes, 24/7 to make sure no leads ever fall through the cracks again. Receive leads you don’t want or can’t handle? Easily refer these leads and make a 25% referral fee per closing.

Boost by HomeSpotter works on behalf of agents, teams, and brokers to automatically build marketing campaigns for your listings and open houses. Boost brings together beautiful Facebook and Instagram ads, optimized ad targeting, branded lead pages, and useful reporting on engagement. Let Boost do the heavy lifting, saving you time and delivering on your goals. HomeSpotter provides innovative tools to make buying and selling homes delightful.

Equator provides industry-leading default servicing solutions to the largest servicers and asset managers in the country, including four of the top five in the U.S, and the nation’s largest G.S.E. Equator also provides data, intelligence and marketing solutions for real estate agents. Over 30% of the REO/short sales in the U.S. are supported on the Equator platform and published on Equator.com.

As part of the Finance of America family of companies, Finance of America Commercial provides rental term loans and fix-and-flip lines of credit to residential real estate investors across the country, helping borrowers overcome traditional financing hurdles and build long-term wealth through real estate investment. For more information, visit www.foacommercial.com.

Ingage by Scrollmotion is a powerful app for building interactive real estate listings that thrill on iPad, amaze on the web, and delight on mobile phones. Agents can easily build their own listings or have Scrollmotion’s design team build them. Result: dynamic single-property websites and touchable iPad experiences that engage buyers and inspire offers.

Inside Real Estate provides the real estate industry’s leading marketing, CRM and automation system, Kunversion Platform. This cloud-based software platform, together with integrated marketing services helps brokers intelligently engage prospective home buyers and sellers, dramatically simplifying the buying/selling process and using analytics to identify specific actions for improving performance and marketing ROI.

LeadHax, headquarterd in the heart of technology, Silicon Valley, combines the expertise of seasoned real estate professionals with the prowess of digital agency Adtaxi to deliver powerful, effective digital advertising campaigns. Agents create listing or brand promotion ads and LeadHax predictively targets an audience interested in buying or selling real estate, on Facebook and 92% of available websites.

RealKey is a transaction management platform for Mortgage and Real Estate professionals. Leveraging modern technology, intuitive design, and extensive industry experience, we have developed the simplest, most integrated, and accurate transaction management platform in the world. Our patented technology ensures that your loan and real estate transaction is accurate, complete, and error free the first time! No more back-and-forth with underwriting, processing, transaction coordination, or compliance… with RealKey, you close more transactions in less time.

Whichever way you run your real estate agency, SweepBright is the technological backbone that can help you become dramatically more efficient so you can focus on what you do best - Closing Deals. SweepBright’s features save valuable time and costs by reducing manual data input and making the entire sales process manageable on the go. It's One App To Run Your Agency.

TORCHx offers Real Estate Agents, Teams and Brokerages best in class online real estate marketing platform and lead generation services, consisting of a beautiful, SEO, high-converting front-end website along with a state-of-the-art backend CRM and marketing tools. Recently named as one of the Real Trends Sites of the Year in multiple categories.

Inman Connect San Francisco will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Aug. 7-11, 2017. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact jennifer@inman.com.