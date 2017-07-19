There are some occasions in which it’s appropriate to wear a name tag. If you’re going to a national event or a local chamber meeting — yes!

But should real estate agents wear name tags on the daily?

The question is: Does it increase your chances of getting business? Everyone is a possible client, so it does have the potential to increase brand awareness and get your name out there.

However, so many other professions don’t do that, so it could be perceived as cheesy or corny.

In many cases, it really depends on your style.