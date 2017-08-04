MLS mergers can be troublesome and even the smoothest can take years to fully roll out. But one newly merged MLS has gone from idea to reality in seven short months. Connecticut MLS (CTMLS) and the Greater Fairfield County CMLS first started merger talks in December 2016. They legally consolidated and became SmartMLS on April 1. On August 1, SmartMLS officially launched full, live operations, allowing its more than 17,000 agent, broker and appraiser members to log on to a brand-new combined database covering the entire state of Connecticut. SmartMLS home page SmartMLS is now among the nation's 20 largest MLSs and provides MLS services to an estimated 96 percent of Connecticut Realtors. Three other MLSs remain in Connecticut: Greenwich MLS, which has 1,250 MLS subscribers; New Canaan MLS, which has about 300 subscribers; and Darien MLS. SmartMLS is one of several mega MLSs forming as part of a real estate industry trend toward consolidation that could mean several benef...