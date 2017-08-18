Alright, agents and brokers, now's your chance: If you have an opinion on whether MLSs can require you to pay for their service even if you don't want it, it's time to say your piece before it's too late. An advisory board of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) is meeting August 28 and 29 in Chicago and will be discussing an NAR MLS policy that allows Realtor-affiliated MLSs to require that all of the licensed salespersons affiliated with a broker’s office subscribe to the MLS — if a broker is a member of the MLS and that broker’s office lies within the territorial jurisdiction of the association that owns and operates the MLS. Language for changes to the policy, MLS Policy Statement 7.42, has yet to be drafted, but NAR’s MLS Technology and Emerging Issues Advisory Board is looking to craft that language during its meeting in Chicago so that it can be put up for a vote of the trade group's Multiple Listing Issues and Policies Committee in November. The MLIP Co...