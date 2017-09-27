The rumba, paso doble, salsa — Latin night on Dancing with the Stars was all about getting sexy on the dance floor and showing some spray-tanned skin.

Drew Scott of Property Brothers fame, the only real estate contender left on the show after Barbara Corcoran’s elimination Monday, brought his game face and hairless man flesh, baring his chest from the opening number through the dance he and his fiance will do at their wedding, a labor of love gifted by his dance partner, Emma Slater.

Bringing the sexy was a challenge for several celeb-reality stars, including Scott. “Drew has to channel sexy energy to really pull it off,” Slater said. When asked to do an impression of Scott’s sexy face, Slater’s mockery conveyed confusion at best.

The dance itself was actually quite lovely by DWTS standards. Twinkling lights and the audience’s phones set the mood for the slower-paced rumba.

In a heartfelt moment at the end, Scott kissed his tearful fiance, wiping tears of his own away as he readied for judging. “She cries, I cry,” he said.

The tears turned into laughter, at least in my living room, as judge Len Goodman gave his comments.

“OK, you haven’t worked on the house, but you’ve worked on the backyard,” Goodman said as part of his pain-staking analogy involving grass and flowers, or something — leading me to believe he’s going to work shameless real estate lingo into every judging moment. A woman in the background visibly shuttered! I went back and looked — it’s clearly a pun-induced gasp of exasperation. It’s worth watching for yourself.

In the end, the judges said this was Scott’s best dance so far, and the Property Brother escaped the bottom two. Nick Lachey emerged victorious, and Debbie Gibson was sent home.

Scott will live to see another DWTS week, and his partner is another step closer to that kitchen remodel. A win or loss for real estate? I’ll let you decide.

Email Dani Vanderboegh