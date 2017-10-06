Landing pages are out, Facebook Lead Ads are in

If you’re like most real estate agents who run Facebook ads, you’re probably linking each ad to a page on your website. If you’re really serious about your marketing, you might even be using landing pages to capture their contact info. Landing pages are great at capturing leads' contact info if they’re browsing Facebook on a desktop or laptop, but what if they’re using the Facebook or Instagram app on their phone? Are the same landing pages that work well on desktops and laptops an effective way to capture a lead’s contact info on a mobile device? Short answer: No, landing pages don't work as well on mobile devices. And because 90 percent of Facebook’s daily active users are on their mobile devices (Instagram is probably closer to 99 percent), you need to have a lead generation strategy that’s mobile-friendly. If you don’t, you’re leaving leads on the table. The solution? Facebook Lead Ads Facebook Lead Ads are a seamless way to capture leads' co...