Zillow’s ‘Bridge Listing Input’: New name, old tool?

Earlier this year, Inman called out Zillow Group for hyping its MLS customer growth for its listing management platform Bridge Interactive. Now it looks like the real estate giant is trying to pass off an old tool as a new one through a rebrand. Compose, a key component of Bridge Interactive, has been "reimagined" as Bridge Listing Input with no apparent significant changes to the tool. Last week Zillow Group announced that the "newly launched tool" -- Bridge Listing Input -- went live in the Atlanta metro market with adoption by Atlanta's two MLSs -- Georgia MLS (GAMLS) and First MLS (FMLS) -- with no mention of the tool being the same or an updated version of Compose. GAMLS and FMLS have been using Compose since at least April. Atlanta is a unique market in that agents must be members of both MLSs in order to see all available listings. Bridge Interactive Director of MLS and Industry Relations Turan Tekin told Inman that Bridge Listing Input is a "new and reimagined versio...