The real estate industry is unusual in that, more often than not, competitors cooperate to get things done. This is apparently true even for real estate tech companies in the midst of a data management arms race. Zillow Group subsidiary Bridge Interactive (Bridge) and Black Knight Financial Services have formed an alliance to integrate Bridge's data management tools into Black Knight's Paragon MLS system, Zillow Group announced Wednesday. Real estate professionals' need to enter data into different systems has become increasingly burdensome as opportunities to harness electronic listing and other real-estate related data multiply. As such, brokerages and MLSs are forced to spend more time and money developing technology resources to manage information. Both Bridge and Paragon address this problem, as do several other tech products in this realm, including UpstreamRE's Upstream, CoreLogic’s Trestle, Instanet Solutions’ Instanet Forms, and Realtors Property Resour...
- Partnership between competitors sets out to tackle data management pain points for agents and brokers.
