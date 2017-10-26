Should real estate investors get a license?

In the beginning, I wondered if I should get my license. I made my first real estate investment deal in 2005, and as an investor, I knew I didn't need a real estate license. Every investment guru out there said that becoming a licensed agent was a bad idea -- I would be held to a different standard. But I went against their "conventional wisdom," and I got my license in 2009; I was generating leads and referring them out anyway, so I figured I may as well profit from them. Many real estate investors find themselves in this situation: to get a license or not? Below is a list of pros and cons that can help you decide. Advantages of getting a real estate license There are three reasons you would want to get a real estate license: commission, MLS and market growth through relationships and knowledge. Commission Getting your license means that you can get commission from your purchases and sales. Real estate agent commission is 6 percent. Itâ€™s split in half between the buyerâ...