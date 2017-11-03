Often when real estate agents take a listing, the agent has a price in mind, the seller has an often higher price in mind, and they are lucky to meet in the middle.

After being on the market for 30-60 days at a higher price, the offers aren’t coming and the seller is getting anxious. So what do you do? Negotiate for a price reduction.

Here’s what I like to do:

Kill them with kindness

Prepare the comps to show that it’s priced above market value

Kindly ask for a discussion, and let the sellers know that at the end of that discussion, you will carry out their wishes

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.