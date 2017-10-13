What are seller concessions?

When working with buyers, inevitably, you will open escrow, go through inspections and find out that something in the home isn’t in tip-top shape.

So your next step, as the buyer’s agent, is to put in a request for repair and ask for seller concessions, or credits, to do those repairs.

This is a fundamental part of representing a buyer. Your buyers deserve the best deal possible.

Don’t be afraid to ask sellers for concessions.

Asking for money from the seller is a no-brainer. The worst thing they can do is say no, right?

And you can always get out of the deal if the condition of the home isn’t what you thought it’d be.

Peter Lorimer is the CEO of Beverly Hills, California-based PLG Estates.