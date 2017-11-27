We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Monday, November 27
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau: New residential sales statistics for October 2017
- Sales of new single-family houses in October 2017 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 685,000. This is 6.2 percent (±19.0 percent) above the revised September rate of 645,000, and is 18.7 percent (±23.5 percent) above the October 2016 estimate of 577,000.
- The median sales price of new houses sold in October 2017 was $312,800. The average sales price was $400,200.
- The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of October was 312,800. This represents a supply of 4.9 months at the current sales rate.
