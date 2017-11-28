Officials contend that two former high-ranking public housing executives in southern Illinois bilked taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by using public funds for boozy, all-expense paid trips to Las Vegas, gifts for coworkers and lavish meals. Former Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) Executive Directors James Wilson and Martha Franklin double-charged the local Housing Authority for hotel stays, personal meals and other splurges, according to a complaint filed on Nov. 24 with the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Office of Hearings and Appeals that seeks 125 civil penalties against the pair totaling $720,000 and another $188,000 in fees. Wilson was additionally accused of failing to report civil rights violations in 2014. [gview file="https://www.inman.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/JWilsonMFranklinGovtCmplnt112417.pdf"] “Every dollar misspent on personal travel and other expenses is a dollar that could support the individuals and familie...