Housing execs accused of funding boozy trips with taxpayer money

Tenant lead exposure and civil rights violations also happened under former directors' watch, complaint alleges
by Staff Writer
Today 1:40 P.M.

Officials contend that two former high-ranking public housing executives in southern Illinois bilked taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by using public funds for boozy, all-expense paid trips to Las Vegas, gifts for coworkers and lavish meals. Former Alexander County Housing Authority (ACHA) Executive Directors James Wilson and Martha Franklin double-charged the local Housing Authority for hotel stays, personal meals and other splurges, according to a complaint filed on Nov. 24 with the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Office of Hearings and Appeals that seeks 125 civil penalties against the pair totaling $720,000 and another $188,000 in fees. Wilson was additionally accused of failing to report civil rights violations in 2014.  [gview file="https://www.inman.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/JWilsonMFranklinGovtCmplnt112417.pdf"] “Every dollar misspent on personal travel and other expenses is a dollar that could support the individuals and familie...

Article image credited to Paul Sableman / flickr (license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)