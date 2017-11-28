The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lifting one another up, and improving the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.

That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, where our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in New York we’re going to be focusing on future-proofing your business, as well as navigating threats and seizing opportunities.

And working hard for attendees behind the scenes and at the forefront of Connect are the Inman Ambassadors.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

As Connect has grown, so has Inman’s commitment to ensuring it remains a place that feels welcoming, fun, uplifting and valuable. That has always meant a commitment to growing and evolving the Ambassador program. We’re working to deepen connections through new events, workshops and spaces to share ideas and break the mold.

This Connect, we’ve invited several new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

Inman Connect New York 2018 takes place January 22 through 26 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Industry professionals will come from around the world to learn, network and most importantly connect with respected colleagues who are changing the industry and growing their business.

This year’s Connect promises to be even better than the last, delivering conversation around turning visions into realities.

Meet the 2018 Inman Connect New York Ambassadors

Brian Hopper

Managing Broker at Hopper Group Real Estate

Twitter: @hoppergroup

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor at Engel & Volkers New York City

Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

Melissa Salazar

Director of Operations at Royal LePage Realty Plus

Twitter: @Melissa_RE

Jacy Riedmann

VP at Amoura Productions, Photography and Video

Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

Joseph Magsaysay

Team Leader/Realtor at Keller Williams Realty

Twitter: @TheGuyMagsaysay

Stacy Stateham

Co-founder & VP of Marketing and Branding at BloomTree Realty

Twitter: @stacystateham

Bill Risser

VP, Digital Strategy at Fidelity National Title

Twitter: @billrisser

Julie Tambussi

Director of Marketing and Business Development at Savvy + Co. Real Estate

Twitter: @julietambussi

Tara Christianson

Technology & Training Director at Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor at Happy Grasshopper

Twitter: @techwithtlc

Alexandra Filiaci

Social Media & Content Manager at Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Twitter: @ahf803

Tracy Freeman

Broker/Sales Associate at Coldwell Banker Maplewood

Twitter: @TracyFreemanNJ

Aaron Lacey

Marketing Technology Director at west, a WFG company

Twitter: @aaronlacey

Wendy Foreman

Agent/Owner & Realtor at eXp Realty LLC

Twitter: @wendyforeman

Peter Brewer

Cool Stuff Doer at That Peter Brewer

Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

Andrea Geller

Broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Twitter: @AndreaGeller

Jay Luebke

Lead Buyer Consultant at Mark Spain Real Estate

Twitter: @Jayluebke

Laurie Weston Davis

Ambassador Lead

Broker/Owner/Realtor at BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners

Twitter: @lauriewdavis

Sean Carpenter

Realtor at Coldwell Banker

Twitter: @SeanCarp



Alana Foster

Marketing/Operations for Luxury Auction Division at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty – Luxury Auction Division

Twitter: @AlanaFoster2020

Rett Harmon

Co-Owner at Century 21 Novus Realty

Twitter: @rettharmon

Brandon Doyle

Author, Speaker, & Realtor at RE/MAX Results

Twitter: @DoyleRealtor

Joe Schutt

Ambassador Lead

Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor at Unit Realty Group

Twitter: @JoeSchutt

The Ambassador group for Inman Connect New York will be highly active in advance of January’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything. Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICNY hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.

