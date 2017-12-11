Live at Connect: Indie brokers gather to confront challenges

While independently owned brokerages are enjoying more opportunity now than ever before, they face new threats from upstarts like Compass and Redfin, and fast-growing Keller Williams.

To confront these challenges, indie brokers are rallying at Inman Connect New York. This time in New York City on Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Time Square for our Indie Broker Summit.

Moderators Brian Boero of 1000Watt and indie broker Vanessa Bergmark will kick it off with their presentation, “What is around the bend, what is new, and where is the opportunity?”

From there, an series of killer presentations and discussions will ensue, including:

You gotta believe: Why owning a brokerage is worth giving up your life

It takes more than passion, but that helps; it takes more than savvy business acumen, but that is essential; it takes more than strategy, but that is important and it takes hard work, like it or not.

-Shaun Osher, CEO/founder, CORE

They are expensive to find and hard to convert, but a broker-owner depends on them to survive.

-Nick Pasquini, CFO, Century 21 Redwood Realty

-Stacy Stateham, co-founder, Bloomtree Realty

Agents need all the help they can get. Where do you put your focus to ensure their success?

-Cynthia Lippert, CEO, Two Hummingbirds Engel & Volkers

A broker-owner story that you will never forget.

-Ken DeLeon, founder, DeLeon Realty

What is the low down on court cases and the IRS?

-Russ Cofano, industry executive

Keller Williams is gobbling up share in your marketplace — what are they doing right?

-Vija Williams, CEO, Vija Group, Keller Williams

-Robin Milonakis, team leader, Keller Williams South Bay

How to body slam Keller Williams at their own game.

-Tiffany McQuaid, president/broker, McQuaid & Company

-Jonathan Dupree, CEO, KDK Realty

Valuations, acquisitions and mergers. M&A is happening — how do you get ahead of the trend and leverage it to your advantage?

-Mike Pappas, CEO, Keyes Properties

-Doug Banzhof, VP & senior business consultant, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

-Nicolai Kolding, senior vice president, Corporate Development at Realogy Holdings Corp.

They are here to stay — how do you compete with them when they come to your market?

-Genevieve Concannon, broker/owner, Advon Real Estate

Some on-demand consumers are taking to these new models — what is new and what is the consensus on who is taking advantage of their services?

-Kerry Melcher, Opendoor

-Brian Bair, co-founder & co-CEO, OfferPad

How do brokers redefine their services in an era where agents have most of the power?

– Peggy Lyn Speicher, CEO, Speicher Group, Long and Foster

– Karen Hall, principal broker, @home Real Estate

Hear about the new 100-percent models and how they really work — no BS.

-Wendy Forsythe, COO, HomeSmart

-Stefani Berkin, president, The Berkin Team, Charles Rutenberg

